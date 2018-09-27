Govt under attack in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The government came under scathing attack in the Senate Wednesday from the opposition for allegedly making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) controversial and burdening masses with indirect taxes and unleashing gas price bomb on them.

Opposition senators were hopeful the government would clarify its position on CPEC on the floor of the House, as one of them urged Finance Minister Asad Umar to withdraw indirect taxes, restore Rs305 billion under PSDP and also revive subsidy on certain items.

State Minister for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar could not take unnecessary blame on his party especially the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Finance Minister Asad Umar, and rose, challenging the opposition to ‘settle the score’ as to who was to be blamed for the sinking economy; PPP, PML-N or PTI. Opposition senators realised the situation and started protesting that the minister could not break the parliamentary traditions by responding to the points raised by a particular senator and instead should go a wind up at the end of the debate.

However, Azhar repeatedly urged the chair to permit him to respond to the reservations expressed by PPP Senator Sherry. However, the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked the minister to respond to those points during wind up of the debate Friday. “Don’t talk tall or have some guts to listen”, retorted Azhar amid opposition’s protest, which knew that a reply from the minister on the current state of economy was going to bring them nothing appreciative of their previous governments.

Earlier, opposition lawmakers took refuge under the shadow of ‘parliamentary traditions’ in order to avoid embarrassment after State Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar rolled up his sleeves for a tit-for-tat response to their reservations on the mini budget.

Taking part in the debate on Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain, said the mini-budget was extremely disappointing and said the media had described it as a damp squib. He alleged the budget was aimed at promotion of three Cs: cronyism, corporate world and corruption.

Senator Mushahid said an attempt was made to make CPEC controversial, which is the largest project in the context of international relations between two countries. He pointed out PM Advisor Abdul Razaq Dawood had not denied the statement with regards to the CPEC but said was quoted out of context. It was quite surprising, he noted that the prime minister in his address to the nation did not make mention of the multi-billion project. He reminded the government Asad Umar had made a categorical statement in response to Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif’s speech in the National Assembly that there would be no change in CPEC projects and HEC would also not be touched in the budget.