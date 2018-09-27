Thu September 27, 2018
APP
September 27, 2018

CJ gives courts 10 days to vacate trust land

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday sought recommendations from departments concerned to vacate 40-kanal urban property of Sardar Koray Khan Trust in district Muzaffargarh.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo moto notice.

Sardar Koray Khan Jatoi had bequeathed 97,474 kanals of land for the welfare of the Muzaffargarh district people, but the land was being mismanaged by the government departments.

During course of proceedings, the CJP while addressing District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muzaffargarh, said that the property was donated for the welfare of people but district courts occupied the land.

"District administration is responsible for the illegal occupation, adding that a philanthropist donated his property for education but district administration misused his assets", CJP added.

“Whether we ever appreciated the efforts of this virtuous man on any National Day. No one can occupy the land, go and vacant 40 kanals from occupiers", CJ ordered D&SJ.

Subsequently, the bench while seeking recommendation from departments concerned within ten days adjourned further hearing of the case till October 11. The court also issued notices to the government of Punjab seeking their response on the matter till next hearing.

