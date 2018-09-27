Fireworks by MC chief’s supporters

VEHARI: At least 20 students of Government Girls MC High School, were injured in stampede following the massive display of fireworks by the supporters of newly-elected municipal committee chairman Nadir Ali Bhatti. Sudden display of fireworks terrified the citizens and the students of adjacent schools, who presumed it to be some terrorist attack. Frightened school staff and students rushed to the open place to save themselves. During this hustle and bustle, 20 students sustained injuries. Police have registered a case against eight accused, Javed, Yasir, Ansar, Intizar, Javed Anwar, Shahid Niaz, Rafiq and Javed, and arrested four of them.