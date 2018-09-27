Decision to lease state-run radio building withdrawn

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday withdrew its decision to lease the premises of state-run radio following protests from its employees. Talking to media persons, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had reached an agreement with state-run radio employees and decided to take back its plan. "For the time being, we have taken back our decision to lease state-run radio premises," Ali Muhammad said. He assured that Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain would take all decisions while taking the employees of the radio on board. The minister said the government had no intention to wind up the radio or retrench its employees. He, however, said that state-run radio itself might formulate a proposal for its revival. There were bright prospects for bringing about improvements in the organisation, the minister added.