Hanif, Jhakrani to face NAB probe

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved holding inquiry against senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former federal minister Ijaz Jhakrani and senior PML-N leader from Rawalpindi Hanif Abbasi, who served as vice chairman of Punjab Sports Board.

The Executive Board of the NAB also approved inquiry against ex-commissioner Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaur Rehman, who is younger brother of Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting of the Executive Board of the NAB was held headed by its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal here Wednesday, which approved holding of 17 inquiries, 2 investigations and filing of four corruption references.

The NAB did not indicated the reasons of the investigation and inquiries conducted against the politicians and bureaucrats and said that the details of the investigations would be conveyed as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan. The NAB’s Executive Board approved holding of the investigations against ex-speaker Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and ex-commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Qadir Samejo.

While the inquiries have been approved against the ex-federal minister Syed Tanveerul Hasam Gilani, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Arif Ibrahim, officials of the National Police Foundation, Officials of the National TB Programme of Ministry of Health, Islamabad, officials of the Information Department of Sindh government, Officials of KDA, Karachi and Officials of Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved the filing of corruption reference against Chief Executive Officer Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital and Global Health services Islamabad allegedly for misappropriation in the funds collected from overseas Pakistanis in the name of partnership in Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital and Global Health Services and used the funds for personal interests that caused a loss of Rs612.8 million.

Second corruption reference was approved for filing against ex-secretary Land Utilisation Department Karachi Ghulam Mustafa Phal, ex-DCO Roshan Ali Sheikh, ex-Commissioner Karachi Shaukat Hussain Jokhio allegedly for misuse of authority of leasing out the government’s 265 acres of land which was allocated for the Sports Complex Landhi.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved the filing of corruption reference against ex-chairman Workers Welfare Board Quetta Khawaja Siddiq Akbar, who has also served as interior secretary and principal secretary to caretaker prime minister Hazar Khan Khosa, ex-secretary Workers Welfare Board, Quetta, Vice Commissioner Muhammad Hasan Baloch and others for illegal appointments of the favourites that caused a loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer. The NAB’s Executive Board also approved the filing of corruption reference against ex-secretary Ministry of Water and Power Shahid Rafi, Chairman Board of Governor Pepco Muhammad Salim Arif, Malik Razi Abbass, ex- chairman Board of Governor Pepco Wazir Ali Bhaio, ex-managing director Pepco Tahir Basharat Cheema and others for misuse of authority for the illegal appointments in Qesco that caused a heavy loss to national exchequer.

On the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is a NAB’s top priority. He said the NAB officials were pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ for elimination of corruption without caring about any duress. He said, “NAB considers elimination of corruption as national responsibility and NAB officers putting their energies together for corruption elimination from country.”

The chairman NAB directed to take the investigation, inquiries, and investigations in accordance with law, merit within prescribed time and on the basis of concrete evidence available. He directed to take the cases to logical conclusion so that the looted money could be deposited in the national exchequer. “This will ensure prosperous Pakistan. Corrupt would be dealt with as per law,” he said.

The chairman NAB directed for filing in the CMAs in the courts for vacate the stay orders so that the cases should be reached to logical end.

The NAB clarifies that the investigations and inquiries are being initiated on the basis of only alleged allegations, which are not final. It stated that the NAB will have to hear the point of view of accused persons to fulfil legal requirements.