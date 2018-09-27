Pakistan fail to reach Asia Cup final

ABU DHABI: Pakistan's journey in the Asia Cup concluded after a 37-run defeat in the chase of 240 runs against Bangladesh in the Abu Dhabi Stadium on Wednesday. The green shirts managed to score 202 runs courtesy opener Imamul Haq's 83 runs innings. Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged two while Rubel Hossain, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar took one wicket apiece. A 67-run stand between opener Imamul Haq and Shoaib Malik provided a temporary relief to the green shirts after back-to-back wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed scored 10 runs off seven balls in the match. "I am not feeling good. As a captain, I didn't do well. ," he admitted.