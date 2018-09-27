Blind women cricket camp begins

LAHORE: The second phase of blind women cricket training Camp was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Kinnaird College for Women University here. Six-day training camp will conclude on October 1. Rai Taimoor Khan, Punjab Sports Minister, Ali Khan Tareen, President Tareen Education Foundation, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC and Prof Dr Rukhsana David, Principal Kinnaird College, attended the inaugural ceremony. Nepal blind women cricket team will tour

Pakistan from January 26 for T20 series.