Nasir Jamshed challenges 10-year ban

LAHORE: Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed challenged his 10 years ban by PCB anti-corruption tribunal for his part in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The 28-year-old former Test cricketer, who had played in 48 one-day internationals and two Test matches, had already been given a one-year ban for his failure to co-operate with an investigation into the issue was banned last month for being the mastermind behind all the fiasco. It has been learnt that Nasir has filed an appeal before the PCB seeking relief o his ban. He has pleaded that the players who were directly involved in the fixing saga were given two to five years ban sentence. But he even did not play in the PSL and has also no involvement in the whole issue, still he was banned on the basis of allegations, which is totally unjust.