No spinner in Pak A squad for Aussie game

DUBAI: The Pakistan A squad due to face Australia in a four-day game that starts on Saturday will not feature any spinners.

Given the series proper will in all likelihood have spinners playing a huge part, it was a squad that raised eyebrows. It is understood understands it stems from a desire to deny Australia game time against quality spin ahead of the Test series.

Asad Shafiq will lead the Pakistan A squad against a full-strength Australia at the ICC academy in Dubai. The 14-man squad also includes returning fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Rahat Ali, both of whom have been out of national contention.

The apparent wish to deny Australia game time against quality spinners stems from the role they will invariably play once the Test matches start. In their previous outing in the UAE in 2014, Pakistan’s spinners had 26 wickets: Zulfiqar Babar, the left-arm spinner, bagged 14 while Yasir Shah picked up 12 in the two-Test series.