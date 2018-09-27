ICC chief asks Pakistan, India to resolve bilateral cricket issues

DUBAI: India and Pakistan have already met twice in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, with their previous meeting being in the Champions Trophy final in 2017.

But the teams have not met in a bilateral series since the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, writes international media. International Cricket Council (ICC) president David Richardson has said that the cricket boards of India and Pakistan should resolve their issues on a bilateral basis.

The comment came in the backdrop of a case filed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not playing any bilateral cricket with them despite signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which guarantees six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

The Indian board, however, have claimed that the MoU is not binding on them as PCB did not adhere to some of the clauses mentioned in the document.The hearing in the matter is scheduled to be held at the ICC Headquarters in Dubai from October 1 to October 3.

Speaking during Media Day event at the ICC headquarters, Richardson said, “We obviously don’t enjoy the fact that two country boards are in dispute between each other. It is a matter between India and Pakistan. We would like the resumption of ties between the two nations on a bilateral basis.