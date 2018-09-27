Better late than never for Junaid

ABU DHABI: When Pakistan persisted with the misfiring Mohammad Amir despite the left-armer’s lean patch, questions were asked as to why the team management wasn’t bringing in Junaid Khan in the playing eleven.

I asked an official that same question before the Asia Cup Super Fours game against India in Dubai and he told me that the management believes that despite his below-par performances Amir remains the better choice. “Amir is our main wicket-taker and once he regains his form then you are going to know why we are persisting with him,” he said.

But that didn’t happen. Amir went wicket-less again in Sunday’s game against India and Pakistan were left with no choice but to finally bring in Junaid Khan in the must-win Asia Cup Super-Fours game against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

And the left-arm pacer from Sawabi, playing his first match in the tournament, made his presence felt right away. In a hostile spell with the new ball, Junaid removed Bangladesh openers Liton Das (6) and Soumya Sarkar (0) helping Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 12-3 with fellow left-armer Shaheen Afridi scalping Mominul Haque (5). He returned in the final overs to remove Later, Junaid said that ample experience of playing in the UAE helped him in this crucial game. “Having played a lot f matches in the UAE I know how to bowl in these conditions,” said Junaid after helping wrap up the Bangladesh innings for 239.Junaid’s best delivery was his perfectly-directed bouncer at Sarkar, who was making a comeback. The batsman had no answer to it. Then the one that floored Das was a gem.