Thu September 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

QAT: Lahore Whites gain lead, Blues forced to follow on

LAHORE: Lahore Region Whites managed to earn slender 16 runs first innings lead against KRL on day two of the fourth round Pool A match of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Tournament here at the LCCA ground while Lahore Blues were forced to follow on their innings by dominating SSGCL at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Whites managed 182 runs in first innings and folded KRL innings at 166 with thanks to deadly bowling by Mohammad Irfan who had five wickets with Waqas Ahmed having four. Later, Whites added another 23 runs to their lead in eight overs when the day was called off during their second innings.

Scores: Lahore Region Whites first innings 182 all out in 100.1 overs (Afaq Shahid 51, Ali Zaryab 44, Imran Dogar 40, Yasir Ali 5-23, Sameen Gul 2-20, Ali Shafiq 2-63) and 2nd innings 23-0 in 8 overs. KRL first innings 166 all out in 66.5 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 58, Jaahid Ali 26, Usman Arshad 20, M Irfan 5-47, Waqas Ahmed 4-46)

At the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, SSGCL made mockery of Lahore Blues by first bowling them out at 148 in their first innings and then reducing them o 123 for six in their followed on innings. SSGCL with its 360 first innings are still 89 runs ahead of Lahore’s both innings total.

Scores: SSGCL first innings 360 all out in 94.2 overs (Fawad Alam 153, Umer Amin 109, Asif Zakir 44, Aizaz Cheema 5-45) Lahore Region Blues first innings 148 all out in 34 overs (M. Zubair Malik 33, Irfan Haider 26, Shahid Nawaz 24, Zia-ul-Haq 4-37, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 3-33, Kashif Bhatti 2-39)

After follow-on 2nd innings 123-6 in 39 overs (Saad Nasim 46, M. Zubair Malik 31, Tayyab Tahir 22, Kashif Bhatti 5-59)

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Hamad Azam (157) and Kamran Ghulam (111) hit centuries to put National Bank (NBP) on top against Islamabad in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground Wednesday.

Hammad struck 22 fours and one six during his 221-ball knock while Kamran took 192 balls and smashed 14 four and a six during his stay at the wicket. Both put on 273 runs for the fifth wicket stand to take the game away from Islamabad. M Nadeem (4-121) and Hazrat Shah (2-100) were the leading wicket takers for Islamabad.

At the close of play Islamabad reached 48 for 3 in the second innings. When stumps were drawn for the second day hosts were left to require another 239 more runs to avoid innings defeat. With two days to spare and seven wickets in hand, Islamabad were left struggling to save match.

Scores: Islamabad Region 167 all out in 49.5 overs: (Arsal Sheikh 34 not out, Ali Salman 27, Hammad Azam 4-24, Mir Hamza 3-51, Atif Jabbar 2-42) and 48-3 in 12 overs (Mir Hamza 3-30) NBP 454 all out in 101.4 overs: (Hammad Azam 157, Kamran Ghulam 111, Rameez Raja 40, M Nadeem 4-121, Hazrat Shah 2-100)

Other scores: At Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad: Peshawar Region 176 all out in 48.2 overs: (Israrullah 42, Sajid Khan 34, M Idrees 24, 83 balls, 3x4s, Bilawal Bhatti 6-38, Asad Ali 2-26) SNGPL 456-6 in 123 overs: (M Hafeez 213, Imran Butt 47, Adnan Akmal 88 not out, Taj Wali 2-99)

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad: FATA Region 437 all out in 97.2 overs: (Asif Afridi 112, Afaq Raheem 76, M Talha 68, Khurram Shahzad 6-162, Ammad Butt 2-79, Umer Gul 2-82) HBL 202-3 in 55.2 overs: (M Waqas 70, M Talha 2-57)

At UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1 Karachi: PTV 154 all out in 59.4 overs: (Adnan Mahmood 62, Hasan Mohsin 59, Waqar Anwar 6-43, Anwar Ali 2-15) and 70-2 in 25 overs (Umair Khan 32*). Karachi Region Whites 223 all out in 85.3 overs: (Khurram Manzoor 89, M Irfan Jr. 5-77, Raza Hasan 3-46)

At Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Region all out in 32.3 overs: (M Asif 5-43, Ehsan Adil 4-26) and 227-8 in 80.4 overs: (Usman Saeed 75 not out, Naved Malik 60, Ehsan Adil 4-74, Hussain Shah 2-63) Wapda 127 all out in 45.5 overs: (Ayyaz Tasawar 51, Saad Altaf 5-35, Syed Touseeq Shah 2-39)

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: ZTBL 223 all out in 89.4 overs (Waqar Salim 43, Anas Mustafa 40, M Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48, Sajjad Hussain 3-69)

Multan Region 265-3 in 90 overs (Imran Rafiq 106, Khalil Ullah 65 not out, Usman Liaqat 61, Imran Khan 2-21).

