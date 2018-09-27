EC takes notice of PTI MNA’s involvement in campaign

PESHAWAR: The provincial election commissioner has asked the district returning officer for by-election on PK-78, Peshawar, to issue a notice to PTI MNA Haji Shaukat Ali for his address to public meeting in support of the party’s candidate, which is violation of the code of conduct for the election.

As per an official communiqué issued on Wednesday, the provincial election commissioner has sent a letter to district returning officer for by-election on PK-78, Peshawar, along with the press clipping regarding PTI MNA Shaukat Ali’s address to public meetings in support of the party’s candidate in the constituency.

“An MNA’s address to public meeting in support of the party candidate during election campaign is clear violation of the code of conduct issued by the election commission on August 20, 2018,” the letter said. Samar Haroon Bilour, widow of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, is contesting the by-election against the PTI candidate Muhammad Irfan for the provincial assembly constituency PK-78.