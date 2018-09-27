Over 130 junior police officers demand promotion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Over 130 junior officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have demanded promotion to the next grade that has been pending for months.
A number of police officers recruited as assistant sub-inspectors and later promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors believe that they have been deprived of due promotion for a long time. They added that some of them have already retired while others are nearing retirement after they were not given promotion for a long time. A batch of these officers was given promotion a couple of months ago.
