Satrang Gallery

ISLAMABAD: Satrang Gallery at Serena Hotel inaugurated its new season of exhibitions with Natasha Malik’s ‘The soul breathes differently,’ on Thursday.

Natasha’s current body of artworks is the next phase in her journey of exploration. She delves into a deep, personal archive of memories and mementos to present delicate, multi-layered and multi-media artworks. She has woven in her favoured motifs and symbols to create a connected and thoughtful oeuvre. Images of the female form, architectural brick structures referencing the home where she grew up, bodies of water surrounded by idyllic gardens and webbed structures feature within her paintings.

She continues to move within the realm of her interests and question current circumstances and imposed social parameters. The artist examines the process of making, from the first inkling of an idea, up to the creative act itself. Her work analyses the need to solidify those initial passing thoughts and the materiality of the final products.