People urged to change lifestyle to prevent diseases

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the people to change sedentary lifestyle and improve diet for the prevention of heart and other diseases.

He was talking to chairman of the Pakistan National Heart Association Major Gen (r) Masudur Rehman Kiani, who called on him along with a delegation of PANAH Trust at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here.

The president regretted that the incidence of cardiovascular diseases was on the rise, while tobacco was a major risk factor for those diseases in addition to lack of public awareness and sedentary lifestyle.

"In addition to the governmental efforts, the people should also change their lifestyle and improve their diet to prevent heart and other diseases," he said.

The president appreciated the services of PANAH for healthcare and said its campaigns and camps about the prevention of heart diseases were creating awareness among the masses.

He commended the role of PANAH in educating and building capacity of healthcare personnel.

The president assured it of his full support and patronage for the cause. The chairman of PANAH earlier briefed the president about the activities of his organisation in the service of humanity.