Call for separating solid waste in homes

Islamabad : The solid waste should be separated at the household level and for this purpose, citizenry should be sensitised on the rudiments of recycling and the need to separate the waste.

This was stated by adviser to PM on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan while chairing a meeting with Bilal Haque of the Green Force and Christina Von Sperling Afridi of the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation to discuss environmental issues of Islamabad Capital Territory here on Wednesday. Climate change secretary Khizar Hayat Khan was also present in the meeting.

Bilal Haque presented the summary of Islamabad environment commission report 2015 to the chair.

The Green Force, a group of Islamabad environmental activists, brought to the focus the fact that while everyone is aware of what is causing the environmental degradation of Islamabad, but unfortunately no one paid any heed to the resolution of environmental issues in the past, as recommended by the Commission.

Adviser Malik Amin said we have to create awareness among the masses regarding environmental hazards.

"The solid waste should be separated at the household level and for this purpose, citizenry should be sensitised on the rudiments of recycling and the need to separate the waste."

Members of the Green Force opined to have a pedestrian and cycle friendly city and asked the adviser to extend maximum help in stopping the encroachments in the green belts, parks and the Margalla Hills, the need to keep the nullahs clean and legislate against the use of plastic bags.

Malik Amin said the provision of clean environment to the people is not only a responsibility but also a religious obligation and the ministry was taking up these issues with relevant ministries.

"Moreover, we are devising comprehensive, short, medium and long-term plan for rescuing Islamabad’s environment from degradation and necessary instructions have been passed to the EPA and other concerned departments of climate change ministry to prepare working papers in this regard," he said. The adviser said it's the society's collective responsibility to keep the environment clean.