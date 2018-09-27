Local entrepreneur scales up shopping search engine

Islamabad : Imagine having access to a shopping platform with the greatest amount of choice and the ability to compare prices and save money for the product that you want to buy. That is exactly what Usama Arjumand, a young entrepreneur, has achieved through ecommerce start-up Shopsy-pk

Shopsy is a product search engine with the aim of bringing all trusted online stores in Pakistan under one roof. Think of it as Google for online shopping. Today (September 27), Shopsy.pk has launched its 4th update (Shopsy 4.0), scaling its product database from 100,000 to 1 million products. This makes Shopsy.pk one of the largest ecommerce platforms in Pakistan in terms of number of products. The update also brings a more refined search algorithm and user interface. Hence, it offers 1 million products and helps Pakistanis find the latest comparative prices of products online.

The idea of Shopsy.pk was born when its co-founder and CEO, Usama Arjumand returned back to his hometown of Islamabad after spending more than a decade in the UK. An avid online shopper, Usama was disappointed with the lack of choice offered on online stores in Pakistan. An experienced entrepreneur with three prior start-ups and a successful exit in the UK, Usama decided there was a tremendous opportunity to put his skill set and experience to use.

According to Usama: “With the ecommerce sector growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 100% and forecasts estimating it to be worth more than a billion dollars by 2020, this was an opportunity not to be missed.”

A startling fact about the start-up considering its scale is that it has been entirely bootstrapped by the founders whilst holding their full time jobs. It is a great example of how a small team of people with few resources but the right incentive and motivation can come together to build something impactful.

Akhter Wahab, the company’s Chief Data Officer, currently works for one of the largest data mining companies in the world. Shopsy’s Chief Technology Officer, Saad Bin Shahid, currently works as a Data Scientist and Researcher at University College Dublin. Usama himself is a graduate of the University of Nottingham UK. He currently heads Gallery6, the world’s largest social marketplace for Pakistani art and Upstart.pk, a platform for connecting Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem.

The founders are now ready to scale Shopsy and bring it to the masses. By offering price comparison and more choice than any other shopping platform, Shopsy hopes to become the first point of contact for online shoppers in Pakistan. Whether or not Shopsy.pk goes on to become a household name in Pakistan, one thing that is for certain is that it has potential to become an industry disruptor and serve as an important customer acquisition channel for online stores in Pakistan.