LCWU PhDs

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) awarded PhD degree to three scholars in Chemistry, Psychology and Islamic Studies. According to the notifications issued by Controller of Examinations Dr Tahira Aziz Mughal, Talat Sohail under the supervision of Prof Dr Hamala Khalid completed her research in Psychology whereas Dr Uzma Qureshi and Dr Sara Shahid were co-supervisors. Qudsia Bano completed her research in Islamic Studies under the supervision of Prof Dr Naseem-e-Sehar Samad. Sana Nayab completed her thesis in Chemistry under the supervision of Dr Sadia Rashid Tariq. VC Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor has congratulated the scholars and her supervisors.