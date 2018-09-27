Thu September 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Speakers urge promotion of religious tolerance

LAHORE :Speakers at a panel discussion at Punjab University have urged engaging the youth in promotion of religious tolerance in society.

Noted poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjadr chaired the discussion on promotion of religious tolerance among the youth at Al-Raazi Hall. The event was attended by the professors, students, administrative staff, academicians, government officials, civil society representatives and media representatives.

Amjad Islam Amjad emphasised that writers and poets should have to perform their role through poetry and novels for the promotion of tolerance amongst youth. He said it was the responsibility of all educational, political and religious institutions to work for the eradication of religious extremism. Prof Sajid Rashid Ahmad, principal, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Punjab University, highlighted the role of a university in promotion of peace among the youth and said. “Universities create a safe and secure environment to resolve any tension coming out of diversity of views, opinions and beliefs.” PMA Sadia Sohail urged the young university girls to play their role in elimination of religious extremism.

office-bearers: The newly-elected office-bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore sworn in here on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the ceremony and administered oath. The new office-bearers are Muhammad Arif (President), Naeem Ahmad Chouhdary (Senior Vice-President), Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui (Vice-President), Chauhdary Besharat Ali (General Secretary), Muhammad Amjad Khan (Joint Secretary), Asad Raza (Finance Secretary), Nasir Masih (Secretary Information), Jawaid Iqbal (Chairman), Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Vice-Chairman) and Muhammad Anwer (Patron in Chief).

