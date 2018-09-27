Thu September 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Education sector to be revamped, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas has said positive changes will be introduced through sustained reforms so that the school education sector could be revamped according to changing needs of the 21st century.

The government is also working to promote sports and other co-curricular activities. The government schools will be made better than the private institutes through different measures, including introduction of information technology, to develop the budging minds as the leaders of tomorrow.

Talking to different delegations of teachers, educationists and people from different walks of life who called on him at his office here on Wednesday, the minister said two boards would be constituted to monitor financial matters and the educational reforms. He also said school councils would be formed to help solve the problems of schools. He said a regularity authority would be constituted to deal with the matters pertaining to private schools.

Along with it, a complaint cell would be established and a monitoring system would also be devised to deal with the complaints. Reservations of the parents with regard to the education of their children will be timely addressed, he added

He said the government sector school teachers were getting higher salaries and more facilities as compared to their counterparts in the private sector. “Our teachers are the change agents and their role is important in successful educational career of the students. We should, therefore, have to restore the respect of the teachers in society”, he said.

delegation: A delegation of journalists from Italy called on Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at his office on Wednesday. The delegation was consisted of Global Luxury Managing Director Emma Rossi Bernardi, La Repubblica Deputy Editor in Chief Gianluca Di Feo, while Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) In-charge Dr Noshina Saleem, Assistant Professors Shabbir Sarwar, Fahad Mahmood and others were also present.

The VC stressed the need to enhance academic cooperation between the two countries. Dr Noshina briefed the delegation about ICS radio FM104.6, PUTV set-up, academic programmes and other facilities at the university. ICS faculty and the delegation discussed various areas of mutual interest. The delegation also visited the university Old Campus.

