Partly cloudy

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Sargodha, Zhob, Quetta Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Balakot 16mm, Parachinar 03mm, Lower Dir 02mm, Bagrote and Astore 01mm. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at RY Khan and Dadu where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 30°C, minimum was 21°C and humidity level was 64 percent in the morning.