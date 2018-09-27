Thu September 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Minister directs filling vacant posts at PESSI hospitals

Lahore : Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has directed the authorities of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) to immediately fill the vacant posts of specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the PESSI hospitals throughout the province.

He directed them to provide best possible medical treatment to the labourer community. He said a proposal to restart private practice of doctors in the social security hospitals in the evening shifts was under consideration. The minister was briefed about the procurement of the electro medical equipment for the hospitals and medical units of PESSI here on Wednesday.

PESSI Medical Adviser Dr Nasir Jamal Pasha briefed him on the issues being faced by the social security hospitals. He said the institution had initiated the process of procurement of electro medical equipment in phases. In the first phase, purchase of equipment for ICU, CCU, operation theatres and emergencies of the hospitals is being completed.

Under the second phase, equipment related to the specialties, including radiology, anesthesia, dialysis, gynae, eye, ENT, physiotherapy, skin and dentistry, are being procured, he added. In the third phase, state-of-the-art latest equipment for the departments would be procured.

Dr Nasir Jamal Pasha informed the meeting that the budget for the purchase of electro medical equipment for the year 2018-19 was Rs 400 million. It was said that, after the approval of a pilot project, the QR tagging had been completed in social security hospitals at Kot Lakhpat, Shahdara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Islamabad and Okara. The minister expressed his concern over the non-functional Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in the social security hospitals of PESSI particularly in the hospital on Multan Road, Lahore.

The minister directed the authorities to ensure transparency and adopt all SOPs in the procurement of electro medical equipment. He also directed completion of the process of auction of 17-year old ambulances, and preparation of a feasible plan to purchase fully-equipped new ambulances for PESSI hospitals and medical units. The minister directed that a culture of polite attitude be adopted in the hospitals.

