September 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Focus of service is common man, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday visited Darul Uloom Muhammadia Ghausia and presented a shield to the student who got gold medal in Gujranwala Board.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said it is nice to see children being provided religious and formal education at one place. Our intention is very clear and focus of service is common man, Pervaiz said, adding Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital will be completed on priority. “Syed Zahid Siddique Shah laid the foundation of this Darul Uloom and because of his hard work, dedication and positive thinking a student of this institution by getting gold medal has brought honour to Gujrat and this institution today.

Aleem: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said there is a lot of room to work for rule of law and to provide speedy and low cost justice in society for which the government has started work in the right direction from day one.

The minister expressed these views while talking to two-member delegation of British High Commission in which Head of Rule of Law Ms Susan Loughhead and Rule of Law Adviser Simon Charters were present and Provincial Head Iftikhar Ahmed and Mustafa Umer were assisting them.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said practical steps have been proposed in the 100-Day plan in each sector and in the coming days there would be significant changes especially in the public dealing departments. The minister thanked the delegation on offering assistance in different sectors and said in KP around two years before Police Reforms had become materialised and there is a significant change.

In their conversation Ms Susan Loughhead and Simon Charters said these recommendations were given to KPK government one and half years ago and the same were handed over to Punjab government but the pace of work got slow due to unknown reasons in Punjab. They welcomed the new governments in Pakistan and Punjab and appreciated their priorities as well.

