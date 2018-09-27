Justice Anwar sworn in as acting LHC CJ

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, senior puisne judge of the Lahore High Court, on Wednesday took oath as acting chief justice. Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Ahmad Khan administered the oath to Justice Anwarul Haq at a ceremony attended by judges, bar leadership, law officers and officers of the court. Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali proceeded abroad on a four-day private visit and in his absence Justice Haq will be acting chief justice.
