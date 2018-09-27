Surprise orphanage visit surprises Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the institutions functioning under the Social Welfare Department at Township here on Wednesday.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided to the special persons and abandoned children there. He admonished the officials concerned and warned them to improve the situation. The CM first visited the Kashana and met the orphaned girls living there. The girls informed the chief minister that they had to clean the building themselves as there was no sweeper, gardener and teacher. They said there was no governess to look after them.

He expressed his indignation over the situation and directed the officials to recruit a sweeper, governess, gardener and teacher on an urgent basis and send him a report in this regard. He also visited the Social Welfare Complex and inspected various welfare institutions set up for the destitute children and elderly people. He showed his displeasure over poor cleanliness and presence of weeds in the lawn. He asked the officials to improve the things. The officials failed to give a suitable reply to the chief minister when they were asked about the proper and regular check-up of abandoned and special children. He reprimanded the officials and gave 10 days to improve the situation. If the matters are not improved within the stipulated period of time, action will be initiated against the officials concerned, he warned and directed them to increase the number of fans in children’s rooms. He also met with elderly people living in Aafiat. They expressed the happiness over the presence of the chief minister and said that no chief minister had ever visited them. “Your visit to this institution symbolises real change,” they said. They said to the chief minister, “You have listened to our problems and consoled us”. The CM directed Social Welfare Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema to monitor the affairs. He also asked him to regularly visit these institutions so that facilities could be improved.

