54 LWMC officers transferred

LAHORE: In order to improve cleanliness in the city and discourage political influence within the organisation, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has transferred 54 zonal monitoring officers of the company across the city.

LWMC Managing Director Farrukh Butt took the step on the direction of LWMC Chairman Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq (DC Lahore) here on Wednesday. Lahore Waste Management Company chairman said political interference is unacceptable and all workers and officers should work dedicatedly without taking any political pressure. In recent past LWMC took serious action against ghost workers.

LWMC managing director directed operation department to observe zero tolerance in the field regarding cleanliness and appreciate all those workers and officers who will perform well and negligence will not be tolerated. Cleanliness: Albayrak waste management company on Wednesday carried out an awareness drive on Habibullah Road.

Albayrak team setup a camp on the main road showcasing awareness literature. The team along with social workers went door to door to distribute awareness pamphlets among the residents, requesting them to lend their hand in achieving the goal of clean and green Lahore. The sanitary workers also carried out special cleanup operations and sprinkled the roads with lime afterwards. The drive was concluded with a symbolic walk in the area. ­