War of words

India cancelled talks with Pakistan and criticised our government. This triggered a war of words between Pakistanis and Indians. While it is difficult to convince hardliners from both sides to strive for peace in the region, it is essential to point out that the current ground realities of both the countries show that neither country can be in the state of war.

Millions of Pakistanis and Indians live below the poverty line and don’t have access to clean water. The economies of both countries are barely surviving under the ballooning external debt. People of both countries must understand that war is not a short-term solution. It, however, leads to long-term destruction and loss of life. Our funds were better utilised in other areas.

Shanzay Ejaz

Lahore