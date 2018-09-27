Prices touch the sky

The PTI has said that its one-month rule is far better than the PMLN’s one-year rule. This statement is completely flawed. The party’s first month of governance was full of confusion and chaos on almost every front. While it is true that it’s the first time that the party is in power, the PTI should avoid making tall claims that are divorced from the truth. The most serious issue which is currently causing a lot of trouble to the Pakistan people is the rising inflation. First, people were finding it hard to buy meat. Today, they can’t even buy vegetables. This is a troubling situation.

The CJP should take notice of the recent price hike. The authorities concerned must realise that these price hikes add a lot of financial burden on those individuals whose salary is between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000. It’s time The PTI took steps to deliver on its promises. People do not want to see their representatives hurling accusations at each other. They want that the finance minister take some action to bring down the prices of essential items.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi