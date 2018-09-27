Economic spiral

Pakistan’s economic conditions have never been impressive. The country, currently, is facing the grave economic trade deficit of $37 billion. Pakistan is one of the countries which are rich in natural resources. Still, the country hasn’t been able to uplift its export sector.

People are hoping that the newly elected government will come up with remedial measures to take the country out of the financial crisis.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

*****

Since Pakistan is an agro-based economy, it is strange that it imports 3,200 metric tonne of palm oil. In order to save foreign exchange, we must focus to locally produce the oil. In Pakistan, palm can be cultivated in barani and canal-fed areas.

The federal government can hire an expert for this purpose. It will help Pakistan save its fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt