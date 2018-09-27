State of disrepair

During the sit-in of a religious political party in November 2017, the metro station of Faizabad was damaged and remained closed for almost 20 days. The metro station was opened for the public with no repaired work. Broken glass was replaced with a ribbon tied from one end to another end.

Ten months have passed, but the relevant authorities haven’t started repair work. It is highly dangerous as anyone can easily fall off from the broken window. Therefore, the authorities should take steps to repair the Faizabad metro station in order to avoid any disaster.

Abdul Rafay

Rawalpindi