No jobs

The persistent problem of unemployment should be dealt with on an urgent basis. Every year, thousands of students fail to get a satisfactory job. Out of frustration, these people carry out unlawful activities to earn money. The government can take the following measures to tackle this problem.

Proper planning and the promotion of mass-scale technical education should be carried out to ensure the maximum utilisation – and zero waste – of available resources. Recruitment through merit, population control, improving law and order situation to attract both foreign and local private investment, improving the quality of our education system are some other steps that can be taken to reduce unemployment. The need of the hour is to address this problem on an emergency basis.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi