Treeless in Jauhar

The Cantonment Board Faisal (CBF) has embarked on a mass drive to fell trees that are planted along the road from Kamran Chowrangi to Jauhar Morr, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
What baffles the residents of this area is that while chopping down trees, the authorities cut the cable wires – that are mostly tangled in bushes – of electricity, telephone and cable net connections. The relevant authorities must look into this situation with immediate effect.
Anum Tarique
Karachi
Comments