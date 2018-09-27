Treeless in Jauhar

The Cantonment Board Faisal (CBF) has embarked on a mass drive to fell trees that are planted along the road from Kamran Chowrangi to Jauhar Morr, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

What baffles the residents of this area is that while chopping down trees, the authorities cut the cable wires – that are mostly tangled in bushes – of electricity, telephone and cable net connections. The relevant authorities must look into this situation with immediate effect.

Anum Tarique

Karachi