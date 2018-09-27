Laptop scheme

Three months ago, postgraduate students of the University of Sindh received laptops through the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme, which was introduced by the previous government. However, the laptops have not been distributed among undergraduate students of the university. Although the HEC has issued laptops to the university, the relevant department has failed to distribute laptops to deserving students.

In addition, the university has not provided 3G/4G EVO devices to those students who have already received their laptops. Because of this unjust delay, many students are unable to start research for their thesis work. The HEC should take adequate steps to ensure that students are provided with laptops and EVO devices.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad