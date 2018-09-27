Where’s my home?

In his first address to the nation, PM Imran Khan promised to run Pakistan on the model of a Medina welfare state where every citizen would be treated equally. The PM must take notice of the gross miscarriage of justice by the CDA authorities towards owners of plots in Sector E12/4, Islamabad. On October 14, 1990, I was informed through an official letter that I have been allotted the 356-square yard plot.

The letter also had the instructions for making instalment payments. Over 28 years have elapsed and, to date, I have not gained possession of plot. During this period, thousands of housing societies have been developed by the CDA. Can the PM intervene in this matter and ensure that ordinary citizens like me aren’t deprived of their legal right.

Nighat Malik

Lahore