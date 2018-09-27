The first-month itch

The first few weeks of the PTI-led government have shown that the party’s no different from its predecessors. The PTI leadership used to accuse other ruling parties of favouritism. However, the decision to appoint Zulfi Bukhari, one of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close friends, as special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and accord him the status of minister has raised similar concerns.

It should be noted that Zulfi Bukhari is facing a NAB investigation pertaining to his offshore companies. The PTI must deliver on the promises that it made before the elections. Instead of taking U-turns, Imran Khan should stick to his principles.

Fahad Ahmed

Khairpur Mirs