How to file returns

In order to widen the tax net, the FBR should launch a free-of-cost mobile registration service. A majority of people don’t understand the filing system as it entails a cumbersome procedure and are put off by the cost of hiring a tax adviser. The mobile facilitation service should be launched in the major cities of the country in the first stage. They should cover traders and busy shops as well as professionals who are out of the tax net, but are managing successful business. Individuals who own big houses and luxury vehicles, but do not pay taxes can be accessed from the data available from the building control authorities and the Excise and Taxation Department. Small traders/shopkeepers may be given the option of paying a fixed yearly tax of a modest amount of Rs1,000 or Rs2,000. The paid challan should be construed as a tax-return filing so that these people don’t have to go through the complicated process of filing the annual return. This would avoid interaction between the taxpayer and tax authorities. First-time filers can be allowed a tax rebate as an incentive. In this way, the economy will be documented and the number of registered taxpayers will be increased.

Arif Majeed

Karachi