Two killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in two different criminal incidents in Khairpur on Wednesday. One Nasrullah Khohro was shot and killed by a group of five armed men in village Kot Koral in the jurisdictions of Sobhodero Police Station in Khairpur. The Police are tracking down the suspects and collecting details of the murder. In another incident of similar nature, one Qurban Ali Lashari was gunned down at Ali farm in the jurisdiction of Osta Muhammed, by unidentified motorcyclists. The police are clueless about the reasons behind the murder.