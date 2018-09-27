Protest against theft of irrigation water

SUKKUR: Hundreds of villagers of Faiz Gunj town of Khairpur took out rally and staged sit in at the Akari Bridge against stealing of irrigation water by the influentials creating acute shortage destroying their crops.

Addressing the rally at the Akari Bridge, Khalifo Yar Muhammed, Ghulam Rasool Rajper and others charged that for the last several years there has been shortage of water in the Faiz Gunj Canal, Ali Nawaz Canal, Weho Canal, Pandhrio Canal, which irrigate 65,000 acres of agricultural land. They said the influentials with the connivance of the irrigation department are stealing water and depriving them of their due share which has destroyed their crops and turned their land barren.

The speakers said due to water shortages they are facing starvation as agriculture is their sole source of livelihood and the irrigation department in collusion with the area influentials have created situation identical to Thar. They said the situation has turned so hopeless that people do not even have fodder for their cattle and are forced to migrate to other areas. Adding insult to injury they said their complaints to the senior district and irrigation officers have been ignored and no corrective action was taken. They demanded stern action against the staff of the irrigation department and the area influentials responsible for the water theft.