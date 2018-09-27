Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protest against theft of irrigation water

SUKKUR: Hundreds of villagers of Faiz Gunj town of Khairpur took out rally and staged sit in at the Akari Bridge against stealing of irrigation water by the influentials creating acute shortage destroying their crops.

Addressing the rally at the Akari Bridge, Khalifo Yar Muhammed, Ghulam Rasool Rajper and others charged that for the last several years there has been shortage of water in the Faiz Gunj Canal, Ali Nawaz Canal, Weho Canal, Pandhrio Canal, which irrigate 65,000 acres of agricultural land. They said the influentials with the connivance of the irrigation department are stealing water and depriving them of their due share which has destroyed their crops and turned their land barren.

The speakers said due to water shortages they are facing starvation as agriculture is their sole source of livelihood and the irrigation department in collusion with the area influentials have created situation identical to Thar. They said the situation has turned so hopeless that people do not even have fodder for their cattle and are forced to migrate to other areas. Adding insult to injury they said their complaints to the senior district and irrigation officers have been ignored and no corrective action was taken. They demanded stern action against the staff of the irrigation department and the area influentials responsible for the water theft.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot