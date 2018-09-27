‘Focus of service is common man’

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday visited Darul Uloom Muhammadia Ghausia and presented a shield to the student who got gold medal in Gujranwala Board. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said it is nice to see children being provided religious and formal education at one place.

Our intention is very clear and focus of service is common man, Pervaiz said, adding Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital will be completed on priority. “Syed Zahid Siddique Shah laid the foundation of this Darul Uloom and because of his hard work, dedication and positive thinking a student of this institution by getting gold medal has brought honour to Gujrat and this institution today.”