Remand of Saaf Pani scam accused extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal accused in Saaf Pani Company corruption scam worth billions.

The court extended judicial remand of the accused by October 10. The NAB had arrested Qamar-ul-Islam on charges of forging documents and awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates and causing a huge loss to national kitty. The NAB accused Waseem Ajmal of forging documents and issuing payments without taking approval from the board of directors.

The accused being Chief Executive Officer approved payment of Rs24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited in lieu of office rents for Saaf Pani Company without the requisite approval of BoD despite the fact that the possession has not been taken till date, the prosecutor added.