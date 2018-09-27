Man throws acid on parents, sister-in-law

LAHORE: A man threw acid on his parents and a sister-in-law following a domestic issue near Atari Stop, Sharakpur Road on Wednesday. The injured persons were identified as Abdul Ghafoor, 70, his wife Sarwar Bibi, 65, and their daughter-in-law Sidra, 27, wife of Irfan. On the day of the incident, the accused Imran approached his parents and sister-in-law and flung acid on them, scarring their faces and hands. On being informed, the rescuers shifted the injured persons to hospital where condition of Sidra was said to be critical. Police claimed to have arrested the accused Imran.