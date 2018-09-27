Steps being taken to promote tourism: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the tourism sector is in the government’s priorities.

An important government sector like the tourism was badly ignored in the past but the incumbent government will strengthen the national economy by promoting this sector on durable lines, he said.

In his message on the eve of World Tourism Day, the chief minister said that promotion of tourism related activities was essential to strengthen the economy. The PTI government considers tourism an industry, and effective measures are being taken to improve the tourist spots along with provision of facilities to the tourists, he said.

The chief minister said that purpose of marking the World Tourism Day was to promote tourism, ensure protection to tourists and historical sites along with provision of better facilities at the tourist spots.