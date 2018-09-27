Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs' corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

September 27, 2018

NAB reference: Gilani seeks permanent exemption from appearance

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday appeared before an accountability court in a reference pertaining to the misuse of authority and submitted a petition for permanent exemption from appearing before court.

Accountability court judge Arshad Malik had summoned Gilani in the connection after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi earlier this month filed a reference against the former premier over the misuse of authority.

As the hearing went under way, the ex-premier said the contract awarded for Ministry of Information and Technology's advertisement was in compliance with PEPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules.

Submitting his request seeking permanent exemption from appearances, Gilani said he could not appear before the court owing to security reasons. "I am also appearing before Karachi courts in four different cases," he further said.

Issuing a notice to NAB on the ex-premier's request, the court directed the NAB prosecutor to submit a reply on it during the next hearing. The court also directed Gilani to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million to ensure his appearance. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till October 22. Speaking to the media outside the court, Gilani said, "The case is ongoing and the allegations are not yet clear. I only know that there was no loss to the national exchequer."

Gilani added, "PPP respects courts and I am certain I will be acquitted in this case." He added, "This is not the first time I am appearing before a court and I have previously served a five-year prison sentence.”

“Four former prime ministers are being summoned in courts. There are cases ongoing against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf,” he said. NAB in its notification had said that former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz were co-accused in the case. According to the NAB, the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund.

