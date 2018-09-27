Practical steps proposed in 100-Day plan: Aleem

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said there is a lot of room to work for rule of law and to provide speedy and low cost justice in society for which the government has started work in the right direction from day one.

The minister expressed these views while talking to two-member delegation of British High Commission in which Head of Rule of Law Ms Susan Loughhead and Rule of Law Adviser Simon Charters were present and Provincial Head Iftikhar Ahmed and Mustafa Umer were assisting them. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said practical steps have been proposed in the 100-Day plan in each sector and in the coming days there would be significant changes especially in the public dealing departments.

The minister thanked the delegation on offering assistance in different sectors and said in KPK around two years before Police Reforms had become materialised. Aleem Khan said especially in Punjab there is mindset about the police and “thana” culture and for this, reforms would be needed at wide scale while on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan practical work has already been started. He assured the delegation of full cooperation from the Punjab government. In their conversation Ms Susan Loughhead and Simon Charters said these recommendations were given to KPK government one and half years ago and the same were handed over to Punjab government but the pace of work got slow due to unknown reasons in Punjab. They welcomed the new governments in Pakistan and Punjab and appreciated their priorities as well.