Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Adherence to principle of merit vital for good governance: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that there should be strict adherence to the principles of merit, fairness, justice and transparency to ensure good governance in the country.

Talking to the Federal Public Service Commission Chairman, Naveed Akram Cheema, who called on him at the Aiwan- e- Sadr, the president emphasised that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has an important role to play in the restructuring and strengthening of civil services of the country. He also appreciated the efforts of the FPSC and hoped that the commission will continue to strive towards introducing positive changes.

On the occasion, FPSC Chairman Naveed Akram Cheema also presented the annual performance report of his organisation to the president. Later, President Dr Arif Alvi said that cardiovascular diseases are on the rise, and tobacco is a major risk factor for these diseases in addition to lack of awareness in the general population and sedentary lifestyle.

Talking to Maj Gen (R) Masudur Rehman Kiani, Chairman Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah), who called on him along with a delegation of Panah Trust at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President emphasised that in addition to the governmental efforts, the people should also change their lifestyle and improve their diet for the prevention of heart and other diseases. He appreciated the service of Panah and said that its campaigns and camps about the prevention of heart diseases were creating awareness among the masses. He commended the role of Panah in educating and building capacity of healthcare personnel. He also assured his full support and Patronage to this noble cause.

Panah Chairman Maj Gen (R) Masudur Rehman Kiani briefed the president about the activities of his organisation in the service of humanity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot