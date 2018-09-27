Adherence to principle of merit vital for good governance: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that there should be strict adherence to the principles of merit, fairness, justice and transparency to ensure good governance in the country.

Talking to the Federal Public Service Commission Chairman, Naveed Akram Cheema, who called on him at the Aiwan- e- Sadr, the president emphasised that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has an important role to play in the restructuring and strengthening of civil services of the country. He also appreciated the efforts of the FPSC and hoped that the commission will continue to strive towards introducing positive changes.

On the occasion, FPSC Chairman Naveed Akram Cheema also presented the annual performance report of his organisation to the president. Later, President Dr Arif Alvi said that cardiovascular diseases are on the rise, and tobacco is a major risk factor for these diseases in addition to lack of awareness in the general population and sedentary lifestyle.

Talking to Maj Gen (R) Masudur Rehman Kiani, Chairman Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah), who called on him along with a delegation of Panah Trust at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President emphasised that in addition to the governmental efforts, the people should also change their lifestyle and improve their diet for the prevention of heart and other diseases. He appreciated the service of Panah and said that its campaigns and camps about the prevention of heart diseases were creating awareness among the masses. He commended the role of Panah in educating and building capacity of healthcare personnel. He also assured his full support and Patronage to this noble cause.

Panah Chairman Maj Gen (R) Masudur Rehman Kiani briefed the president about the activities of his organisation in the service of humanity.