Three truckloads of smuggled Indian tomatoes seized

LAHORE: The Customs Department on Wednesday seized three truckloads of smuggled Indian tomatoes worth Rs4 million. The department received secret information about the smuggled tomatoes being transported from Azad Kashmir to Lahore. A team of Customs intercepted three trucks coming from Azad Kashmir bearing registration numbers GLT-3960, GLTA-3676 and AJK-5091 loaded with 1072 plastic baskets containing Indian tomatoes, approximately 21,440 kg.The value of smuggled tomatoes is stated to be Rs4 million and the worth of the impounded vehicles is Rs.3 million. A case has been registered against the smugglers.