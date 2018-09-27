Thu September 27, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
September 27, 2018

4,095 Balochistan posts lying vacant, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The government admitted in the Senate on Wednesday that 4095 posts, meant for Balochistan, under its 6 percent quota were yet to be filled in. Responding to a calling attention notice by Senator Muhammad Akarm from Balochistan, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan assured the House that the government would fill this gap of 4095 posts as early as possible from the province. He explained that under the Aghaz-e-Haqooq Balochistan programme, 13118 posts were identified and 9023 of these were filled so far. The minister conceded that Balochistan had been neglected for the last 70 years but over the years, previous governments tried to mitigate its deprivations and creation of posts and enhancement of its job quota from 3 percent to 6 percent was part of that.

Senator Akram called for filling the posts as early as possible by induction of genuine Balochistan domicile holders, as scores of those, occupying posts, did not belong to his province, having fake domiciles.

