No curbs on release of advertisements, says govt spokesman

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman of the government on Wednesday dispelled the impression created in a section of the media that a high-level committee constituted by the prime minister to oversee content of advertisements/campaigns had curbed the release of advertisements by the federal government as well as provincial governments of KP, Sindh and Balochistan.

The spokesman clarified that no such instructions had been issued to the federal government or the provincial governments regarding release of advertisements since the mandate of the Oversight Committee was limited to content of advertisements/ campaigns only.

The spokesman recalled that the committee was constituted by the prime minister after the release of television commercial by the government of Punjab depicting some prominent leaders of Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement in a negative light.

The federal government and the provincial governments would continue to release advertisement as usual, the spokesman emphasised.