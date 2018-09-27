Man gunned down for resisting mugging bid in Baldia

A young man was shot dead on Wednesday outside his house for offering resistance during a robbing bid.

Twenty-year-old Sajid Ahmed, son of Hussain Ahmed, was gunned down in the Baldia Town neighbourhood within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. According to police officials, the incident took place in the Abidabad Block B area in Ittehad Town. Ittehad Town SHO Falak Sher said the incident took place when the victim was sitting outside his home with two of his friends. At least two armed men on a motorcycle arrived at the scene and attempted to snatch a mobile phone from the victim, the officer added.

Quoting statements recorded by the victim’s friends, the SHO said the deceased offered resistance to the robbers, upon which they opened fire on him and escaped the scene, leaving their motorcycle behind.

The deceased was shot once in his chest. He was shifted to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, he hailed from Mansehra, and was unemployed and unmarried.

Ahmed’s funeral prayers were offered on Wednesday afternoon at a mosque near his residence. A large number of people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malik Shahzad Awan attended the prayers.

Participants of the funeral prayers also staged a protest against rising incidents of street crimes in the area. A large number of law enforcement agencies’ personnel were also deployed on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

NAB arrests three men

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has nabbed three suspects in connection with a reference pertaining to embezzlement in the revenue department. A spokesperson for NAB Karachi said Ghulam Hyder Kalwar, Hamid Zafar and Jamal Akhtar were arrested in Islamabad after their interim pre-arrest bails were cancelled by the Supreme Court.

NAB Karachi had nominated the suspects in a reference regarding insertion of fake and forged revenue entries in the record of rights of Deh Allah Phahai in District Malir, Karachi. The suspects allegedly committed the offence to usurp government land worth more than Rs250 million. Further investigations are underway.